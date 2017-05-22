Facebook leaks reportedly reveal why it allows some videos of suicide and deaths to stay online

Facebook's internal guidelines on how it deals with a swathe of posted content from violence to revenge porn, has been leaked and published by The Guardian.

The documents reveal the often strenuous conditions moderators work under which includes having to make a decision on whether a post should be removed in just 10 seconds, according to the report.

The Guardian said it had seen over 100 internal training manuals, spreadsheets and flowcharts, on how Facebook moderators treat issues such as violence, hate speech, terrorism, pornography, racism and self-harm.