Make sure to 'pitch yourself,' says CEO of GLAAD—here's how

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It spoke exclusively to some of the nation's top business leaders and personal finance gurus, career coaches, bestselling authors, CEOs, self-made millionaires and billionaires and Wharton's No. 1 professor. For the next few weeks, we'll be rolling out the speeches or bits of advice that they are most excited to share with the Class of 2017, using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.
As the month-long celebration of graduation ceremonies comes to a close in the next few days, Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of media-monitoring organization GLAAD, offers her advice for 20-somethings about to start their careers: Never be scared to make your voice heard.
That's fitting for the head of an organization whose mission is to ensure LGBTQ individuals are treated fairly by the media.