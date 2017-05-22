Make sure to 'pitch yourself,' says CEO of GLAAD—here's how

"Don't be afraid to pitch yourself," she says. "Your ideas are valid and important. Ideas are a form of currency that will propel you so put yourself out there if you are passionate about something."

"Trust me, when a young person shows initiative and drive it gets noticed," Ellis explains. "The worst that can happen is that someone would say 'No' — and that failure is a part of success."

She adds that it's important to stay focused on your beliefs and not waver. "I would also advise to hold fast to your values," says Ellis. "The current social and political climate is tense, but that means it's more important than ever to stand firm and resolute in your beliefs."

The future is in the hands of these new graduates, she explains. "Remember that you ... will inherit whatever society you help create, so make sure it's one that you can be proud of," says Ellis.

