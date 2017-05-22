Here’s how much you need to save each month to be a millionaire in 10 years

Becoming a millionaire isn't the challenge it once was. In fact, you may already be on track to reach seven figures by age 67.

But what if you want to speed up the process and reach that milestone in the next 10 years? It could be possible, if you're willing to work for it — and put away each month more than 81 percent of Americans have in savings, total.

Using CNN Money's millionaire calculator, we found how much you'd have to save each month to become a millionaire by 2027.