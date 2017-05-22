How to stop your iPhone from bombarding you with notifications all night

You place your head on the pillow, get nice and comfortable and suddenly, ding. Your iPhone alerts you of an email message. A wave of anxiety shoots down your spine. Ding. Another one ten minutes later, just as you're drifting off to sleep.

You put up with this very scenario every night because, for fear your loved ones might call you with an emergency, you decide to never silence your phone.

There's a better way to sleep that helps you shut off notifications while allowing you to still receive important calls from those who might need you while you snooze.

The function is called "Do Not Disturb," and it's one of my favorite iPhone features. With it, you can schedule specific quiet times, or turn it on manually, so your phone isn't buzzing all night long.

Here's how to use it.