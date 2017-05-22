    ×

    Tech Guide

    How to stop your iPhone from bombarding you with notifications all night

    Guy with Phone
    Getty | OcusFocus | iStock

    You place your head on the pillow, get nice and comfortable and suddenly, ding. Your iPhone alerts you of an email message. A wave of anxiety shoots down your spine. Ding. Another one ten minutes later, just as you're drifting off to sleep.

    You put up with this very scenario every night because, for fear your loved ones might call you with an emergency, you decide to never silence your phone.

    There's a better way to sleep that helps you shut off notifications while allowing you to still receive important calls from those who might need you while you snooze.

    The function is called "Do Not Disturb," and it's one of my favorite iPhone features. With it, you can schedule specific quiet times, or turn it on manually, so your phone isn't buzzing all night long.

    Here's how to use it.

    First, open up settings on your iPhone and then tap "Do Not Disturb."

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Silence
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    You'll be looking at this screen.

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Silence 2
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    If it's already bedtime, just flip the manual switch to enable it. If not, set a schedule. Mine is from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Don't worry, your alarm will still go off even if you set it before the wake-up time.

    Next tap the "Allow Calls From" button.

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Silence 3
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    This is where you can configure who can make your phone ring during quiet hours. I have mine set to favorites, so my parents, my wife and my other family members can always get through. You can also opt to shut it out from everyone, allow everyone, or only allow contacts to wake you.

    Enable "Repeated Calls"

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Silence 4
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    I have a bit of a fail-safe using the "Repeated Calls" option. This means it'll only ring if someone in my favorites calls me more than once. It means I won't hear the first phone call, just in case it's someone calling to chat after a few late-night bourbons instead of a real emergency.

    To silence or not to silence

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Silence 5
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Finally, you can control how notifications work during your preset quiet hours. If you want notifications while you're using the phone, maybe while you're sitting up awake and can't fall asleep, you can turn them on by choosing the "Only while iPhone is locked" option. Or you can continue to keep them off, even if you're using the phone.