Apple's Tim Cook has tracked his blood sugar, so I tried it too -- here's what I learned

Apple CEO Tim Cook has tried using a glucometer to track his blood sugar. So I decided to give it a shot, too.

Millions of people with diabetes monitor their glucose levels on a daily basis. Some are even tracking it continuously. But in Silicon Valley, the trend is now spreading to tech workers who don't have the disease, but feel they'll more easily avoid sugary treats if they can visualize the data. Some are reporting dramatic results with weight loss and increased productivity.

Nothing quite that profound happened to me after 10 days of tracking, but I did learn a few things.

Before I share these insights with you, there are a few things you need to know. I'm a reasonably healthy person, as far as journalists go, so I wasn't expecting to see many extreme fluctuations in my blood sugar. I pricked my finger 5 times per day, rather than use a continuous tracker. And I very occasionally treat myself to sugary foods, like chocolate, but work out a moderate amount three to four times a week.