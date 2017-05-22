    ×

    Manchester attack: 'This was a well thought-out plan'

    The strategic planning behind Monday's deadly attack at Manchester Arena, one of Europe's largest indoor stadiums, indicates the work of experts, according to terror analysts.

    "The actual placement of the suicide bomber or device was put there with a specific intent to kill so this was a well-thought out plan," Fred Burton, chief security officer at Stratfor and former U.S. State Department counter-terrorism agent, told CNBC.

    Around 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured from the explosion, which is suspected to be a suicide attack, media widely reported, citing authorities. No individuals or organizations have yet claimed responsibility.

    "This was a certainly a very successful operation from the eyes of whoever carried this off," said Burton.

    Supporters of the Islamic State on social media had erupted into celebration following the news, said SITE Intelligence Group, a non-governmental counter-terrorism organization.

    Law enforcement officials must now rely on forensic investigations to figure out the type of explosive device used and deduce the bomb-maker's identity, Burton noted, adding that multiple parties may be involved.

    Until officials locate the culprit, they won't know whether other suicide vests are out there, he continued.

    Confirm the bomb-maker's gender could also be of critical help, Burton added. "Based on my experience, that will help nail down the last 24 hours of that person's life and more importantly, that person's networks."

