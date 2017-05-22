Billionaire Michael Bloomberg: When choosing a job, prioritize this over salary

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Business magnate Michael Bloomberg, a man worth an estimated $48.9 billion, says that when he was 22, he had no idea what he wanted to do with his career.

In a commencement speech at Villanova University on Friday, the former mayor of New York City shared how he navigated the transition from school to the workforce.

"Now, if you are sitting out there thinking to yourself, 'O.M.G., what am I going to do with my life?'" Bloomberg says, "Don't worry."

"When I graduated from college, I didn't know what I wanted to do. And after I graduated from business school, I still didn't know what I wanted to do."