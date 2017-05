Warren Buffett, 86, likes continuity. He lives in the same home he bought in 1958 and he's been based in the same office building for more than 50 years.

"It's a different sort of place. ... We have 25 people in the office," he says of the small Berkshire Hathaway headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. "And if you go back, it's the exact same 25. The exact same ones."

Here's just a sampling of what you'll find in the self-made billionaire's work space.