Multibillion-dollar security start-up Tanium snares a CTO from Facebook

Tanium , a cybersecurity start-up last valued at $3.5 billion and expected to go public this year, has snagged a new chief technology officer: Chris Bream, a director of product security at Facebook.

Bream takes the reins from Orion Hindawi, co-founder and founding CTO, who remains CEO — a position he claimed from his co-founder and father, David Hindawi, in 2016.

Tanium was founded in 2007 and specializes in endpoint security, meaning that companies and government organizations use it to monitor PCs and virtual machines for evidence of cyberattacks , malware infections and other software problems.



The company has more recently diversified into PC management, so customers can push out software updates and patches, bringing it into competition with giants like Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and IBM — which bought the Hindawis ' previous start-up, BigFix, in 2010.

The company, which has raised more than $300 million from venture investors, claims to have large enterprise customers, including all of the top 10 banks, as well as some major government organizations. Orion Hindawi told CNBC that the company manages one network in the Department of Defense with more than 1.5 million endpoints.

The hiring of Bream comes a month after an explosive story from Bloomberg, which reported that Hindawi's brash leadership style has, among other things, led to an exodus of top talent.

Bream told CNBC he was intrigued with Tanium because it's able to scale to "hundreds of thousands of endpoints, and give you an answer in seconds." Although he's the CTO, he'll be taking on a major operational role as well, helping the 500-person company's engineering team stay organized while it grows rapidly.

He also joked that the famed motto at Facebook, "move fast and break things" had been revised to "move fast on a stable infrastructure. Ultimately the idea with breaking things is less about causing things to break, more about challenging traditional paradigms."