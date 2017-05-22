Multibillion-dollar security start-up Tanium snares a CTO from Facebook

Bream takes the reins from Orion Hindawi, co-founder and founding CTO, who remains CEO — a position he claimed from his co-founder and father, David Hindawi, in 2016.
The company has more recently diversified into PC management, so customers can push out software updates and patches, bringing it into competition with giants like Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and IBM — which bought the
The company, which has raised more than $300 million from venture investors, claims to have large enterprise customers, including all of the top 10 banks, as well as some major government organizations. Orion Hindawi told CNBC that the company manages one network in the Department of Defense with more than 1.5 million endpoints.
The hiring of Bream comes a month after an explosive story from Bloomberg, which reported that Hindawi's brash leadership style has, among other things, led to an exodus of top talent.
Bream told CNBC he was intrigued with
He also joked that the famed motto at Facebook, "move fast and break things" had been revised to "move fast on a stable infrastructure. Ultimately the idea with breaking things is less about causing things to break, more about challenging traditional paradigms."