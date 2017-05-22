The two words your boss never wants to hear from you

I've been managing teams for about six years now, and there's one phrase I've grown to hate hearing from employees:

"Somebody should..."

Sometimes this phrase is followed by a very specific task or product improvement. Other times, it's a suggestion to change a process, either on our team or somewhere else in the company.

Employees who use this phrase think they're being helpful.

They think they're saying, "I'm a strategic and creative thinker who looks beyond the limits of my defined role and thinks of ways to improve the fortunes of the business overall. Please consider my larger value to the company when you think about my performance."