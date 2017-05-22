Dow adds 85 points after Trump delivers on overseas deals

    ×

    U.S. stocks rose on Monday as President Donald Trump continued his first trip abroad since taking office, while oil prices popped.

    The Dow Jones industrial average advanced about 85 points after briefly jumping more than 100 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent, with industrials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, gaining half a percent.

    "President Trump's first trip overseas has put some of his domestic troubles on the back burner which should temporarily eliminate some of the headline risk that has frustrated the bulls," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note.

    Trump arrived in Tel Aviv Monday and described his visits as a "rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people."

    His two-day visit to Israel will include separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump also plans to visit the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and the Western Wall, an important key Jewish holy site.

    Trump's visit to Israel comes after Trump visited Saudi Arabia, a trip that ended with a multi-billion-dollar arms deal. Defense-related stocks popped on the back of the deal, with the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) rising 1.2 percent in early trade.

    Private equity firm Blackstone also announced the creation of a $40 billion infrastructure investment fund with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the country's main sovereign wealth fund. Blackstone shares spiked more than 5 percent.

    Trump's trip came after one of the worst weeks of his presidency as news broke that Trump allegedly tried to influence an FBI investigation. Stocks suffered their worst day of the year Wednesday, as the three major indexes dropped more than 1 percent.

    U.S. stock futures traded higher before the open, with Dow futures rising 47 points, while S&P and Nasdaq futures gained 3.25 points and 11 points, respectively.

    "The news of the deal is positive, but there are two factors that are being overlooked," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, referring to a North Korea missile test and testimony from former FBI Director James Comey.

    North Korea said Monday it successfully tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile, further defying calls to curb its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Comey agreed last week to testify in an open Senate session sometime after Memorial Day; his testimony could raise questions about the future of Trump's presidency.

    "These clouds of uncertainty are not evaporating," First Standard's Cardillo said.

    Investors also paid attention to the oil market, as U.S. crude futures for June delivery briefly broke above $51 a barrel amid hope that top exporters will agree to at least extend output cuts.

    —CNBC's Justina Crabtree contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    10:05 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    7:00 p.m. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard

    9:10 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    Tuesday

    Earnings: AutoZone, Momo, Intuit, Toll Brothers, Heico

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    10:00 a.m. Richmond Fed survey

    3:15 p.m. Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari

    5:00 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    Wednesday

    Earnings: HP, Tiffany, Lowe's, Pure Storage, Bank of Montreal, Eaton Vance, JA Solar

    9:00 a.m. FHFA home prices

    9:45 a.m. Markit mfg. PMI

    10:00 a.m. Existing home sales

    2:00 p.m. FOMC minutes

    6:00 p.m. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan

    Thursday

    OPEC meets in Vienna

    Earnings: Medtronic, Abercrombie and Fitch, Ulta Beauty, GameStop, Nutanix, Splunk, Best Buy, Hormel Foods, Toronto-Dominion Bank , Royal Bank of Canada

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Advance econ indicators

    4:00 a.m. New York Fed Executive Vice President Simon Potter

    10:00 a.m. Fed Gov. Lael Brainard

    10:00 p.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:30 a.m. Q1 (second read) Real GDP

    9:45 a.m. Markit services PMI

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

