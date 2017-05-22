Dow adds 85 points after Trump delivers on overseas deals

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as President Donald Trump continued his first trip abroad since taking office, while oil prices popped.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced about 85 points after briefly jumping more than 100 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent, with industrials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, gaining half a percent.

"President Trump's first trip overseas has put some of his domestic troubles on the back burner which should temporarily eliminate some of the headline risk that has frustrated the bulls," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note.

Trump arrived in Tel Aviv Monday and described his visits as a "rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people."

His two-day visit to Israel will include separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump also plans to visit the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and the Western Wall, an important key Jewish holy site.