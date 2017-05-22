US politics, Fed speeches and oil on the agenda for Wall Street

He is expected to meet leaders from both Palestine and Israel, according to Reuters. Trump will then fly onto Italy, the Vatican and Belgium during his time abroad.

In earnings news, Booz Allen Hamilton and Cheetah Mobile are expected to report before the bell, while Agilent and Nordson are also expected to report.

No major data is expected to be released on Monday.

In the central bank sphere, a number of U.S. Federal Reserve members are expected to speak on Monday. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at the Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute Conference, with Fed Governor Lael Brainard also set to deliver remarks.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will be in Philadelphia where he will be commenting on the "link between physical and economic wellbeing" at the Jefferson College of Health Professions and Jefferson College of Pharmacy Commencement Ceremony.