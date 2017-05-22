Trump speaks after arriving in Israel

President Donald Trump landed in Tel Aviv on Monday, in his first overseas visit since taking office in January.
In his remarks upon landing, Trump said he sees a "rare opportunity" to bring stability to the region and defeat terrorism.
"We must work together to build a future where the nations of the region are at peace," he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes Trump's visit will prove to be a historic milestone towards Israeli-Arab reconciliation and peace.
