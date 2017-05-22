World champion Go player takes on Google's AlphaGo

Sounds scary, but experts have stressed that this age old question comes every time a new technology appears. Still, the idea is that a more efficient world will give humans greater opportunity to add value with other creative endeavors.
As it stands, computer systems can't replace things like human emotions and imagination. And Hassabis says there's a long way to go for machines to tackle issues like memory, planning, and abstract reasoning.
But AlphaGo remains a strong program that has already clocked a number of victories against top players around the globe -- a huge breakthrough occurring about a decade sooner than experts anticipated.
Last year, AlphaGo beat one of the world's best Go players, South Korea's Lee Sedol, obliterating him 4-1 in a set of five matches.
Earlier this year, Google DeepMind put AlphaGo onto online board game platforms to test the machine further against humans. AlphaGo clocked 60 wins and zero losses.
And before that, AlphaGo beat European Go champion Fan Hui in five consecutive games.
It all started back in the 1990s, when software programs got smart enough to play classic board games, like backgammon. Things peaked with a historic victory of IBM's Deep Blue computer over world chess champion Gary Kasparov in 1997.
Fast forward two decades and artificial intelligence is now taking on the mind-boggling complexities of Go -- and winning with a machine that, until recently, could only compete with human amateurs.
The games, held in China, are being live streamed by Google online.
But given that Beijing authorities already block a number of Google services, such as Gmail and YouTube, those interested in watching the game inside China will have to get creative to circumvent government censors, for instance by using a virtual private network (VPN) to make it look like they're accessing the websites from a location outside the country.
Ke Jie has welcomed the games this week against AlphaGo, but the odds are stacked against him given the machine's winning streak.
Though not a serious Go player -- Hassabis made his name in his early teens as a world chess champion -- even he hasn't tried to play against AlphaGo.
"There would be no point in me playing AlphaGo," he said. "It's way too strong for me."
