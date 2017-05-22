World champion Go player takes on Google's AlphaGo

Teaching computers to master Go has been considered a holy grail for artificial intelligence scientists, as it's a complex game with more possible configurations of the board than there are atoms in the universe.

The game, which originated thousands of years ago in China, has two players taking turns placing black and white stones on a square board of 19 lines by 19 lines. The object is to take territorial control of the board by surrounding the opponent. Games can go on for hours, and playing requires immense mental stamina, intuition and strategy.

The computing power of AlphaGo is astonishing -- the machine has established neural networks that have captured intuitions about the game based on how human experts have played, said Dave Silver, the lead programmer.

"AlphaGo uses a very deep tree search and at times looks ahead something like 50 moves into the future," Silver said. The machine runs "through this tree of possibilities to work out the best path that will lead to the best possible outcome."

This is the kind of technology that Google DeepMind wants to apply to the rest of the world, from medicine to energy, to help humans live better by making the best decisions for the future.

AI is already a part of the modern day -- think speech and image recognition. Over the next few years, consumer devices like phones are set to get smarter and more useful, Hassabis said.

In the long run, these systems should "increase efficiency [and] that should increase productivity, so that should be good for the world economy," he said. "But the thing is that you have to make sure is that it benefits everyone, not just a few people or a few companies."

Innovator Kai-Fu Lee has said in the past that half of all jobs will be replaced by robots over the next decade.