Everyone loves a unicorn, especially venture capitalists and Wall Street.

Those rare start-ups with valuations of $1 billion or more are the dream of every investor and entrepreneur, but achieving that status is hard to do under any circumstances, much less accelerated ones.

Every now and then, though, a thoroughbred unicorn emerges from the pack — a start-up who reaches that vaulted status at an accelerated pace. So far, four of those have gone public: Facebook, which took 396 days to earn the unicorn label; Leaf Group, which took 512 days; Zynga, which took 672 days and Snap, which took 673.

So which start-ups are leading the charge these days after experiencing meteoric growth? Our partners at PitchBook have dug through their funding information to come up with a list of privately held unicorns that reached that status in the shortest amount of time.