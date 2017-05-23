4 signs you may be suffering from decision fatigue—and how to combat it

Have you ever found yourself staring into the depths of your closet, silently debating between ensembles? I think we've all been there.



Highly-successful people like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg have famously eschewed this morning struggle by sticking to the same outfit every day. They weren't trying to make fashion statements; rather, they made conscious efforts to minimize daily decision-making.

In particular, it's an attempt to eliminate some of the more inconsequential decisions we face each day — which lead to decision fatigue and render us unable to effectively make bigger, more important decisions.

Jobs and Zuckerberg understood that we could keep our minds fresh through simple hacks. Many of us use similar tactics like weekly meal prepping to simplify nutrition decisions, consulting Consumer Reports on big purchases or comparison shopping for internet services on InMyArea.com.