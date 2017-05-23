6 things you should give up if you want to be a great boss

Don't micromanage.

"Often managers are promoted because of their excellent work and results as an individual contributor to the team. While these skills will still serve you well as a manager, you have to learn when to take a step back and trust the competence of your team," Augustine tells CNBC. "You hired, trained and continue to manage these people for a reason — let them do their jobs."

"It can certainly be tempting to get lost in the details of your team's work, especially if you enjoy that discipline and genuinely find it interesting," she explains. "However, don't get so wrapped up in the little details that you neglect your management duties, such as setting the strategy and developing your people, and delay a project because you just can't let go."