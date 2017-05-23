After-hours buzz: INTU, HEI & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Shares of Intuit gained 8 percent in after-hours trade following better-than-expected quarterly results. The company reported earnings of $3.90 per share on $2.54 billion in revenue. Analysts expected earnings of $3.87 a share on $2.50 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Heico shares were modestly higher in late trade after earnings bested estimates. The company reported earnings of 53 cents a share on $368.7 million. Analysts had expected earnings of 50 cents a share on $369.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Smaller companies with market values below $1 billion were also moving in late trade.

The Container Store shares surged more than 38 percent in extended trade after beating Wall Street expectations. The company reported earnings of 17 cents per share on $221 million in revenue, besting estimates. Analysts had projected it would report earnings of 9 cents a share on $214.7 million in revenue. Prior to this report, the company had a market value of about $201 million.

Tilly's shares jumped 15 percent in late trading after its quarterly results topped expectations. The company said it expects second-quarter earnings between 3 cents and 7 cents, better than the 2 cents that analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters.