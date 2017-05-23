Asian markets open in the green; FOMC minutes, OPEC meeting in focus

The Nikkei 225 jumped 0.79 percent in early Wednesday trade while the Kospi rose a more modest 0.31 percent. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged higher by 0.1 percent.

Over in Japan, Toshiba's U.S. nuclear arm Westinghouse Electric announced it had negotiated a deal that would let the company borrow $800 million. Toshiba shares were up 0.47 percent in early trade.

Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group said it was aware of media reports that Sinochem had stopped pursuing a stake in the company, but was unable to confirm whether this was accurate. The company also said it was aware of its credit rating downgrade by S&P.

Noble has also requested for a lift of the halt in trade of its shares. Shares of the company had plunged more than 32 percent before trade was halted in the last session.

In currency news, the dollar strengthened against a basket of rival currencies to trade at 97.426, off the six-month low seen earlier in the week. Against the yen, the greenback edged higher for the second straight session to fetch 111.89.

"U.S. Treasury yields had a small sell-off at the start of the New York session, with the move higher in yields helping the dollar perform across the board," National Australia Bank Currency Strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a Wednesday note.

The euro was mostly flat against the dollar after surpassing six-month highs on reduced political risk. Euro/dollar last traded at $1.185.

"There is a growing possibility of the European Central Bank (ECB) rattling the financial markets in the pending ECB meeting as the recent political relief invites ECB hawks. With economic data from Europe following a positive trajectory, the ECB could start considering a stimulus exit at the next meeting, which may strengthen the euro further," said Lukman Otunuga, an analyst at FXTM, in a note.

Equities stateside gained for the fourth straight session after last week's sell-off, with the Dow Jones industrial average making the most gains and ending the session higher by 0.21 percent or 43.08 points at 20,937.91.