Career advice from some of the best minds in business

What do Dalian Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin and Hang Lung Properties Chairman Ronnie Chan have in common?

Apart from being real estate moguls, the business leaders are also known for their straight-talking manner, whether they're sizing up their competition or imparting sage advice.

Over the past 20 years, CNBC's "Managing Asia" has gotten up close with the biggest business leaders in the world and gleaned their insights on leadership, values and what it takes to make it in business.