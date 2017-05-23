VISIT CNBC.COM

25 colleges that pay for themselves if you want to work in tech

Where you go to college isn't just an investment in the next four years, it's an investment in the rest of your life. And depending on which industry you want to work in, some schools may be a better bet than others.

As part of its annual College ROI Report, Payscale found the schools that funnel students into the tech sector tend to provide students with substantial returns on their investments.

Payscale's report determines the return on investment for schools across the U.S. by subtracting the cost of attendance from graduates' 20-year pay. For the report, Payscale draws its data from the approximately 1.3 million college-educated workers who successfully completed PayScale's Employee Survey over the last 10 years. Read a complete breakdown of the methodology here.

For this list, a school's cost is based on out-of-state tuition, where applicable.

Though no one can guarantee that attending any school will result in a particular ROI, here are 18 schools that give you a good shot if you want to work in tech.

Campus of Georgia Tech
18. Georgia Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $899,000
Total cost for four years: $174,000
Average loan amount: $31,700

17. Illinois Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $913,000
Total cost for four years: $224,000
Average loan amount: $26,300

16. Hunter College

20-year net ROI: $920,000
Total cost for four years: $109,000
Average loan amount: $19,800

Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images
15. Worcester Polytechnic Institute

20-year net ROI: $926,000
Total cost for four years: $235,000
Average loan amount: $43,000

14. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $929,000
Total cost for four years: $232,000
Average loan amount: $45,500

13. Brown University

20-year net ROI: $936,000
Total cost for four years: $247,000
Average loan amount: $28,500

Austin Cawley-Edwards, a member of the Stevens Institute of Technology Ski and Snowboard team.
Michael Bocchieri | Getty Images
12. Stevens Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $959,000
Total cost for four years: $244,000
Average loan amount: $45,800

11. Duke University

20-year net ROI: $970,000
Total cost for four years: $252,000
Average loan amount: $24,000

10. Princeton University

20-year net ROI: $983,000
Total cost for four years: $231,000
Average loan amount: $14,100

Image source: Mario Morgado

9. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

20-year net ROI: $988,000
Total cost for four years: $237,000
Average loan amount: $19,300

8. Carnegie Mellon University

20-year net ROI: $994,000
Total cost for four years: $251,000
Average loan amount: $31,500

7. Columbia University

20-year net ROI: $1,008,000
Total cost for four years: $261,000
Average loan amount: $31,800

6. University of California at Berkeley

20-year net ROI: $1,042,000
Total cost for four years: $229,000
Average loan amount: $23,300

5. California Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $1,043,000
Total cost for four years: $240,000
Average loan amount: $19,000

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $1,074,000
Total cost for four years: $240,000
Average loan amount: $32,200

591387304
Topic Images Inc. | Getty Images

3. Yale University

20-year net ROI: $1,086,000
Total cost for four years: $251,000
Average loan amount: $19,700

2. Stanford University

20-year net ROI: $1,102,000
Total cost for four years: $247,000
Average loan amount: $29,100

1. Harvey Mudd College

20-year net ROI: $1,194,000
Total cost for four years: $260,000
Average loan amount: $24,400

