25 colleges that pay for themselves if you want to work in tech

Where you go to college isn't just an investment in the next four years, it's an investment in the rest of your life. And depending on which industry you want to work in, some schools may be a better bet than others.

As part of its annual College ROI Report, Payscale found the schools that funnel students into the tech sector tend to provide students with substantial returns on their investments.

Payscale's report determines the return on investment for schools across the U.S. by subtracting the cost of attendance from graduates' 20-year pay. For the report, Payscale draws its data from the approximately 1.3 million college-educated workers who successfully completed PayScale's Employee Survey over the last 10 years. Read a complete breakdown of the methodology here.

For this list, a school's cost is based on out-of-state tuition, where applicable.

Though no one can guarantee that attending any school will result in a particular ROI, here are 18 schools that give you a good shot if you want to work in tech.