European markets seen mixed after Manchester blast; PMIs eyed

European bourses are expected to open mixed Tuesday as investors wake up to news of another terrorist incident in the U.K. and digest further political and economic turmoil in the euro zone.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 7 points at 7,502, the DAX is expected to open lower by 1 point at 12,620 and the CAC 40 is set to start down by 2 points at 5,323.

At least 19 people have died and around 50 injured after a blast at a Ariana Grande concert in the north of the U.K. The incident, which is being treated as a terrorist incident, has sent sterling marginally lower and led Prime Minister Teresa May to suspend her election campaign ahead of the June 8 election.

Meanwhile, finance ministers of the euro zone have failed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund over debt relief for Greece. Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the eight-hour meeting on Monday, said that an agreement is close and that the will return to it at their next scheduled meeting in June.

In the U.S., Former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn declined a senate subpoena in relation to an investigation into possible Russia interference in the 2016 election.

In terms of data, there will be flash manufacturing and services PMIs in the euro zone.

