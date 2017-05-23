US stock futures higher as White House releases budget proposal — Trump condemns Manchester attack

At least 22 people were killed and about 59 others were wounded in the bombing outside Manchester Arena as an Ariana Grande concert was ending last night. Greater Manchester Police said they believe the attack was carried out by one man who died in the explosion. (NBC News)

President Trump met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem today, a day after promising to make a renewed effort at peace between the Palestinians and Israelis. (NBC News)

President Trump releases his first budget plan today. The president is proposing major cuts to health care, food assistance and other safety-net programs for the poor to balance the budget in 10 years while increasing spending for the military and other priorities. (USA Today)

Contained in the White House's 2018 budget proposal, a call to sell half of the nation's emergency oil stockpile, known as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and open the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge to drilling. (The Washington Post)

Trump asked two of the nation's top intelligence officials in March to help push back against an FBI investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government, according to current and former officials. (Washington Post)

Ex-FBI Director James Comey will speak to the special counsel overseeing the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election before testifying publicly on the events that led to his ouster. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz also said an open hearing that he hoped to hold tomorrow would be postponed. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) will offer live television channels on its video platform for the first time in Europe as the U.S. technology group steps up its push into broadcasting and ramps up its competition with traditional networks. Today, Amazon holds its annual shareholder meeting in Seattle. (Financial Times)

LeEco, the Chinese company that made a big splash in the U.S. last fall, is preparing for a round of layoffs that could happen as soon as Tuesday, according to sources. Two people have told CNBC the company is planning massive layoffs, with one source saying that only 60 employees will be left in the U.S. after the cuts. (CNBC)

A group linked to North Korea is highly likely behind the global ransomware assault that hit 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries earlier this month, and the attack resembles the behavior of a crime ring rather than a government-orchestrated one, a cybersecurity researcher said. (The Wall Street Journal)

Turkey summoned John Bass, the U.S ambassador to Ankara, to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, in protest at the treatment of Turkish security personnel following a brawl in Washington last week. (USA Today)

Euro zone ministers, the IMF and the Greek government failed to reach a final deal on the country's debt relief plan, and are postponing a decision for their next meeting in mid-June. Short-term Greek bonds are spiking on the delay. (Washington Post)

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to speak today and Wednesday, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is making an appearance in New York this afternoon. Additionally, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak Wednesday. All three are voting members of the FOMC. Here's what the rest of the week looks like. (CNBC Trading Nation)

AutoZone (AZO), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Heico (HEI) are set to release earnings reports. Investors will also be on the lookout for data, including new home sales and the Richmond Fed survey, both slated to come out at 10 a.m. ET.