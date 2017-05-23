Birchbox CEO: Highly-successful people see their careers differently in these 2 ways

Research shows that successful people see their lives differently. They believe they can shape their own future, take time to be grateful and maintain certain lifestyle habits, like daily exercise.

When it comes to their professional lives, it's no different, according to Katia Beauchamp, co-founder and CEO of subscription service Birchbox. High-achieving professionals, she says, have certain personality traits that fast-track their success.

Beauchamp herself is a good example of this. After graduating from Harvard Business School, she entered a field in which she had no experience. A few year later, she helped popularize the subscription box model and raised more than $86 million in venture capital.

Here's how the best workers think differently, according to Beauchamp: