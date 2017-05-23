How one man ended up spending $15,000 a year on takeout

After taxes, 30-year-old Christian takes home around $3,500 a month. But even though the New Yorker shares a three-bedroom apartment, contributing $1,300 toward rent and utilities, he can't quite make ends meet — because he's gotten in the habit of spending $1,100 a month on takeout food.
Christian, who for these purposes is going only by his first name, is the subject of CNBC Make It's new digital series "Saved," starring CNBC anchor Dom Chu and comedian Carly Ann Filbin. In an attempt to help rein in Christian's pricey takeout habit, we first had to figure out what exactly he was buying.
"I pretty much eat out every day, every meal," he reveals in an episode of "Saved."