How one man ended up spending $15,000 a year on takeout

According to Dom Chu, Christian could be saving himself thousands each year if he learned how to make some of the most basic meals himself. A chicken and quinoa bowl, which costs $15 for one serving from a local restaurant, could be made three or four times over for that price if he bought his own ingredients.

If he brewed his coffee at home, he could save even more.

In the fall of 2016, Holly Trantham of The Financial Diet realized she had mindlessly spent $400 on takeout food over the course of a year. Trantham was infuriated when she considered all of the ways she could have spent that money.

"I'm not going to delude myself with the idea that I would have put that money towards my retirement, if only I'd had some foresight," Trantham writes on TFD. "Instead, I'd rather think about the other things I could have put that money towards that would have improved my life — things that bring me a lot more joy or improve my standard of living much more than mediocre enchiladas, whose only perk is not having to leave my apartment to eat them."