Mancunians offer free shelter, rides to those in need after deadly explosion

Mancunians put on a show of unity in the aftermath of Monday's suspected suicide attack in a bid to bolster city spirit.

Social media was abuzz with messages of help for those stranded from an explosion at Manchester Arena that has killed at least 19 people and injured 50.

In response to a Facebook post by the Greater Manchester Police, several civilians offered their homes as shelter.

Meanwhile, taxi companies offered free rides for those in need.

The Holiday Inn was reportedly taking in stranded children, with social media users rapidly sharing the news and relevant telephone numbers.

While the identity of those involved in Monday's attack remains unknown, many residents were also quick to ward off Muslim racial profiling.