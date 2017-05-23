Mancunians offer free shelter, rides to those in need after deadly explosion

Mancunians put on a show of unity in the aftermath of Monday's suspected suicide attack in a bid to bolster city spirit.
Social media was abuzz with messages of help for those stranded from an explosion at Manchester Arena that has killed at least 19 people and injured 50.
In response to a Facebook post by the Greater Manchester Police, several civilians offered their homes as shelter.
People are literally inviting strangers in for a brew - never been prouder to call manchester my home x
Meanwhile, taxi companies offered free rides for those in need.
For customers who are in Manchester now if any one needs to come back to Bury just call us taxi for free
stay safe manchester. taxis have turned off their meters to get people home for free so utilise them and get home safe!
The Holiday Inn was reportedly taking in stranded children, with social media users rapidly sharing the news and relevant telephone numbers.
ATTENTION: The Holiday Inn nearest to the Manchester Arena have taken dozens of kids who have been separated from their parents tonight.
While the identity of those involved in Monday's attack remains unknown, many residents were also quick to ward off Muslim racial profiling.
Manchester Muslim doctors working through the night, Manchester Muslim taxi drivers taking people home for free. You don't know Manchester.
Free taxi rides, people offering a place to stay, hotels taking in frightened kids. Manchester at its very best at the worst of times.