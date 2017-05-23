The kickstand, which sits flush with the device when not in use, now tilts down to a 165-degree angle, allowing the machine to be propped up on a desk for drawing with the Surface Pen. You can also use Microsoft's Surface Dial, first introduced with the Surface Studio desktop last year, which can be placed on the screen and used for anything from flipping through PowerPoint to zooming around 3D Maps and editing in Adobe Photoshop.
The $99 Surface Pen, which is still bizarrely not included with the Surface Pro, is a must-have accessory. Microsoft doubled the levels of pressure supported by the device, which means you can draw and write more accurately, with penmanship that better reflects your handwriting. Users will also find much more accurate tilting and shading, allowing the pen to function like a real pencil in some applications.