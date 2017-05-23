The new model has no number attached to it. Although it follows the Surface Pro 4, which was released in October 2015, it's just called "Surface Pro," rather than "Surface Pro 5." This suggests Microsoft is moving into a more regular cadence with the products, updating them regularly as Apple has done with its MacBook and iPad lines for some years now. It may also be trying to avoid confusion, as it now has several different products with the "Surface" brand attached to them, including two other laptops and a desktop.

The new Surface Pro is a much more powerful machine with longer battery life -- Microsoft told me it should last up to 13.5 hours, or 50 percent more than the Surface Pro 4 -- and new features.