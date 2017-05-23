Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Monday's rally. The major indices have recouped the strong majority of their losses from last Wednesday's big selloff.

-Home builder Toll Brothers just reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher home sales.

MANCHESTER ATTACK

-The death toll has climbed to 22 in Monday night's suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK. 59 people were injured. A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack. British Prime Minister Theresa May says it's now "beyond all doubt" that this was a callous terrorist attack. President Trump is calling the bombers "losers."