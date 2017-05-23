Streaming service Netflix can learn a thing or two from its nascent Asia business about the changing habits of consumers, its new chief product officer told CNBC on Tuesday.

Greg Peters, who has led the company's international development efforts from the Netflix office in Tokyo since 2015, will assume his new role in July, replacing veteran Neil Hunt.

"Part of what I'm excited about doing is bringing a lot of the experience that I've had here over the last three years working in Asia, and also working across various categories, like content creation and marketing," Peters told CNBC's "The Rundown."

One takeaway from Asia: The prevalence of the mobile-first environment that dominates many regional markets, Peters said.

Last year, Netflix introduced a "download" feature that allows users to watch shows and films on their handheld devices at times when they do not have access to the Internet — for example on flights that do not have in-seat entertainment.

"We're learning things that are happening specifically in Asia that I think will be indicators of where the rest of the world goes. Mobile is a great example," Peters said.