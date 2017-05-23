According to Oprah Winfrey, these are the 4 things you need to know to be successful

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

When Oprah Winfrey was growing up, she had big dreams. She would tell her father, "I am going to live in a house on a hill" or "I am going to have a million dollars." But Winfrey quickly learned, "the dream I had for myself couldn't compare to the dream that life had for me.

"So I figured out how to lean into life and allow that flow that was designed for me follow," Winfrey says, speaking to the Skidmore class of 2017 on Sunday.

How do you find your own flow? Here are the four things you need to know to make the right decisions and be successful in work and life, according to Winfrey.