Intel and major banks, including HSBC and BOAML, pour $107 million into blockchain group

Banks are trying to apply this same principle to many of their processes from asset trading to money transfers. The promise is that distributed ledger technology can drive down costs and increase the speed of several transactions.

The $107 million funding round for R3 marks the first two tranches of a three tranche financing process, with the final installment likely to be raised later this year.

R3 members could all get a piece of the action with three tiers of investment available. The first tier was open to all investors. The second tier required investors to put in more money but gave them governance responsibilities such as sitting on certain committees. The third tier meant investors had to put a larger sum in but got a board seat.

SBI Group, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Intel and Temasek, were among the top tier investors. .

R3 said the money would be used to develop and implement its key product known as Corda, which is an open source distributed ledger platform.