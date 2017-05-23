Market rally is ‘fading,’ Wells Fargo strategist predicts S&P will close lower from here

A major Wall Street firm is predicting there will be fewer runs into record-breaking territory for stocks this year.

In fact, investors may want to brace themselves for an S&P 500 which actually ends the year in the red.

"We're going to see a bit of a fade here," Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute senior global equity strategist, said on Tuesday's "Trading Nation."

He attributes mounting fears over wage pressures and valuations as risks to the rally.

The firm's year-end price target hasn't nudged on the S&P since the 2017 kickoff. Wells Fargo has been sticking by its year-end price target of 2,230 to 2,330 — about 3 to 7 percent lower than where the index is trading now.

"We thought we'd spend some time above that, and we thought we'd see the highs around the middle of the year," he said. "We've been above that level."

It comes as the major indices begin the week up about one percent. For the first time since February, the Dow and S&P posted their fourth positive sessions in a row on Tuesday. The Nasdaq is now up seven out of the last eight sessions.

But the latest strength isn't affecting Wren's forecast.

"I feel pretty comfortable that we're going to end in that range," he said. "The [economic] expansion is long in the tooth."