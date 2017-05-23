Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and other major concert stars react to Manchester Arena attack

Celebrities have been quick to respond to a suicide bombing that took place during pop singer Ariana Grande's concert in Britain's Manchester Arena on Monday, killing 22 people dead and leaving dozens injured.

Video footage shot at the venue Monday night shows crowds of teenagers screaming, scrambling to get out of the arena amid a sea of pink balloons. Some fans were still wearing Grande's trademark kitten ears as they fled.

Many of Grande's peers — stars such as Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles — who also draw thousands of concertgoers every time they perform, took to Twitter to share their condolences following the fatal attack.

Justin Bieber, for example, shared the trending hashtag #PrayForManchester.

Singer and famous actress Grande has also shared a brief message with her followers.

—NBCNews contributed to this report.