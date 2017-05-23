Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and other major concert stars react to Manchester Arena attack

Celebrities have been quick to respond to a suicide bombing that took place during pop singer Ariana Grande's concert in Britain's Manchester Arena on Monday, killing 22 people dead and leaving dozens injured.
Video footage shot at the venue Monday night shows crowds of teenagers screaming, scrambling to get out of the arena amid a sea of pink balloons. Some fans were still wearing Grande's trademark kitten ears as they fled.
Many of Grande's peers — stars such as Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles — who also draw thousands of concertgoers every time they perform, took to Twitter to share their condolences following the fatal attack.
Justin Bieber, for example, shared the trending hashtag #PrayForManchester.
Singer and famous actress Grande has also shared a brief message with her followers.
@ArianaGrande: broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
@selenagomez: My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.
@NICKIMINAJ: My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this
@taylorswift13: My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.
@ddlovato: Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators.
@NickJonas: My thoughts and prayers are with everyone effected by this horrible attack in Manchester. My heart is broken this morning.
@jtimberlake: My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER.
@katyperry: Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world.
@BrunoMars: God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare.
@NiallOfficial: Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx
@lorde: every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari
@PaulaAbdul: My heart breaks for everyone who endured the terrifying attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester. I'm praying for everyone there...
@Pink: My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ ArianaGrandeand the entire crew. Heartbreaking
