Struggling consumers may be paying the wrong debt first

If you're struggling to pay your bills, it's not always easy to decide which debts should take priority.

Personal loans often take the lead, with consumers least likely to be delinquent on them compared with other debts, according to a new report from consumer credit company TransUnion. Auto loans had the second-lowest rate of delinquencies, followed by mortgages and credit cards.

The study observed the credit behavior delinquencies of consumers who had at least one active auto loan, credit card, mortgage and unsecured personal loan (and were current on those debts at the time of selection). TransUnion picked a new cohort of 2 million such consumers each quarter from 2009 to 2015, and reassessed their performance and delinquencies after 12 months.