In pictures: Suspected terror attack at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

An explosion in Manchester has killed at least 22 people and injured around 59 in a suspected terrorist incident.
The blast occurred at the end of a concert of the American pop star Ariana Grande at about 10.35 p.m. local time (5.35 p.m. ET).
A British police officer escorts walking casualties away from the Manchester Arena stadium.
Members of the public are escorted from the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017
Police deployed at the scene of the explosion in Manchester.
Police have said that the attack was carried out by one man, who died at the arena, but they are still investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network. The explosion took place outside the arena.
A policeman patrols Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena.
Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena.
Dawn breaks over the Manchester Arena on May 23,