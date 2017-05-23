    In pictures: Suspected terror attack at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

    In pictures: Suspected terror attack at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

    Concert goers wait to be picked up at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017.
    Paul Ellis | AFP | Getty Images

    An explosion in Manchester has killed at least 22 people and injured around 59 in a suspected terrorist incident.

    The blast occurred at the end of a concert of the American pop star Ariana Grande at about 10.35 p.m. local time (5.35 p.m. ET).

    • A British police officer escorts walking casualties away from the Manchester Arena stadium.

      A British police officer escorts walking casualties away from the Manchester Arena stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on May 23, 2017.
      Lindsey Parnaby | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

    • Members of the public are escorted from the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017

      Dave Thompson | Getty Images

    • Police deployed at the scene of the explosion in Manchester.

      Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert.

    • Police have said that the attack was carried out by one man, who died at the arena, but they are still investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network. The explosion took place outside the arena.

      A police van and an ambulance are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing.
      Jon Super | Reuters

    • A policeman patrols Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena.

      A policeman patrols Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England.
      Dave Thompson | Getty Images

    • Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena.

      Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017.
      Dave Thompson | Getty Images

    • Dawn breaks over the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester.

      Dawn breaks over Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester
      Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

