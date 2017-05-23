For those looking to earn a little extra cash, meet new people and obtain valuable work experience, summer can be the perfect season.

Of course, job opportunities are more widely available in some places than in others. And, depending on the local standard of living, a paycheck in one spot can stretch much further than another. A lifeguard in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for example, will likely live larger than one in Honolulu, regardless of the skimpy uniform.

With that said, financial website WalletHub has compared the 150 largest cities in the U.S. using criteria such as affordability, friendliness and sheer number of single people – the latter to help those who don't want to rule out a possible summer fling, as well.

Still, the overall ranking is largely based on the median income of part-time workers, availability of summer jobs and the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment. Minimum wage laws, transportation and general expenses also played a role.

Orlando, Florida, landed in the top spot, thanks, in part, to the number of theme parks, low cost of living and high overall fun factor. Here are the other cities in the top 10, according to WalletHub.