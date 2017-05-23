VISIT CNBC.COM

Tony Robbins: Only you can create the life you deserve—here's how

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

As a life and business strategist who works with some of the world's most influential people, Tony Robbins knows a little something about planning for the future.

His message to the Class of 2017? Get started creating the life you want and deserve right away — no one is going to do it for you.

"All of the most exciting decisions of your life are coming," says Robbins, "and along with that comes an exciting sense of freedom, but also the challenge to make decisions with passion, and the opportunity to create the life you desire and deserve."

"Decisions equal destiny, and what controls your decisions are the patterns and habits that you create in your life."

Recently, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Robbins presented three questions individuals can use to help chart their course:

  1. What are you going to focus on?
  2. What meaning are you going to give things?
  3. What are you going to do?

"After 40 years of doing what I do — working with top athletes, entertainers, global leaders and business titans — I've found that there are patterns that lead to success and others that lead to failure," Robbins tells CNBC. "Patterns that can make your life filled with stress and frustration, and patterns that can lead to a life of success, passion and fulfillment.

"The fastest way to discover these patterns is to get outside your comfort zone and figure out, What do you love? What do you hate? What excites you? What is your gift? What are you here to deliver and give to the world?"

Robbins is not alone in urging those leaving college to dive into life head first. Michael Bloomberg told Villanova graduates to find a job they know they'll enjoy and "work like crazy" — regardless of the salary. Will Ferrell cautioned that achievement takes time, and, while you may never outrun the fear of failure, there are scarier realities with which to contend.

And, according to Melinda Gates, all of this decision making and risk taking will be made far easier if you can "get comfortable being uncomfortable."

"In the end, you will not be marked by what you do, but by what you give and what you contribute," says Robbins. "As you look forward, I encourage you to make your life a masterpiece, one that's not just living, but one that's memorable and meaningful."

