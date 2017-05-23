Tony Robbins: Only you can create the life you deserve—here's how

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

As a life and business strategist who works with some of the world's most influential people, Tony Robbins knows a little something about planning for the future.

His message to the Class of 2017? Get started creating the life you want and deserve right away — no one is going to do it for you.

"All of the most exciting decisions of your life are coming," says Robbins, "and along with that comes an exciting sense of freedom, but also the challenge to make decisions with passion, and the opportunity to create the life you desire and deserve."