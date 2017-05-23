US politics, data and oil set to take center stage on Wall Street

As part of his first foreign trip abroad, President Trump is currently in the Middle East where he is expected to help revive the stalled peace process between Israel and Palestine.

After Trump touched down in Israel on Monday he said there was a "rare opportunity" now to bring security, stability and peace to the Middle East region and its citizens.

On Tuesday, the president traveled to Bethlehem to meet the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. After travelling to parts of the Middle East, the U.S. president will then go on to visit places in Europe.

AutoZone, Momo, Intuit, Toll Brothers and Heico are set to release their latest earnings reports, while investors will be on the lookout for data, including new home sales and the Richmond Fed survey, both slated to come out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

IHS Markit Flash US Composite PMI data will also be released at 9.45 a.m. ET.

In the central bank space, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker are set to speak on Tuesday. Harker will discuss the economic outlook at the Harvard Club of New York City, in New York.