    Watch: White House briefing with OMB director Mulvaney

    Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney holds a briefing at the White House on Tuesday.

    On Monday, the White House announced that it is seeking to slash federal spending by $3.6 trillion over the next decade through cuts across most agencies and impose new restrictions on aid to the poor.

    White House 2018 budget proposal is out, and it slashes the social safety net
    A lot of 'red states' would get hit very hard by Trump's budget

