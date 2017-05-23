What you can learn about life from Oscar-winner Helen Mirren's tattoo

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Helen Mirren is known for being an Academy Award-winning actress; she is known for being a Dame (an honorary title appointed by the Queen of England). But in her commencement address at Tulane University on Saturday, she revealed something interesting: she has a tattoo.

And, she says, young people would do well to keep close the message of her tattoo as they chart their own journeys through life.

"I know, it's hard to believe, Dame Helen Mirren does have a tattoo. I got my tattoo when only Hells Angels, sailors and convicted felons got them," the British actress tells the graduates.

"When I was on my journey through young adulthood, in that glorious and confusing time that was the early 1970's, I looked in a lot of different places for answers — eastern, western and all over the place."