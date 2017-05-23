Why Dave Ramsey thinks you should keep living like 'a broke college kid'

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Graduating from college and entering the working world comes with a lot of firsts: First job, first apartment and, for a lot of new grads, first time managing their own money.

But that doesn't mean they need to be apprehensive. According to Dave Ramsey, financial expert and author of "The Total Money Makeover," "There is no reason why anyone graduating from high school or college can't enter into a winning process."

Here's how to do it.