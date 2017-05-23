Why foreign startups fail in China

It's a dream for nearly any international start-ups: Enter China.
The country's massive population of more than 1.3 billion, of which 730 million are currently connected online, is attractive to almost any enterprise looking to expand and scale. But, China is a big enough market for any local player to redesign a solution that's localized for its own demographic, making it hard for foreign start-ups to access.
"Ninety-nine percent of companies who want to access China as a foreign company, shouldn't," said Oscar Ramos, Program Director at Chinacelerator, an accelerator that helps connect startups across China's borders. The 1 percent that Ramos said might have a chance, need to ask themselves what makes them better than any existing company in China.
"Start-ups that do good are very well funded and run and operate extremely fast," Ramos said of China's ecosystem. "For a long time Chinese companies have been copying things, they're very good at doing that."