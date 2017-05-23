Wind energy to power Unilever sites in UK

Unilever has announced that 15 of its U.K. sites are using electricity derived from renewable wind sources.



In an announcement on Tuesday, the consumer goods company said that since April, Unilever U.K. had been the "dedicated beneficiary" of energy produced at a 23-turbine strong wind farm owned by renewable energy business Eneco U.K.

The business added that 165 gigawatt hours – equivalent to 87 percent of the Lochluichart, Scotland farm's output – had been purchased, with surplus power sold to local communities under a retail tariff.

"This latest step in securing an in-country, sustainable supply of wind-generated energy is an important milestone in helping us meet our bold ambition of becoming carbon positive by 2030," Yvette Edwards, sustainable business and communications director, said in a statement.



"It's made all the more significant as any surplus supply will be sold to nearby communities, thereby progressing our vision of making sustainable living commonplace," Edwards added.

Unilever has ambitious plans when it comes to sustainability. Among other things, it has set itself the goal of sourcing all its total energy across operations from renewable sources by 2030, and wants to eliminate coal from its energy mix, also by 2030.

In the Netherlands, another agreement with Eneco has seen Unilever offices and factories powered by a wind farm in the North Sea.



"Eneco is proud to partner with Unilever to provide a solution to its 2030 ambition to become carbon positive," Zoisa Walton, Eneco U.K.'s country director, said. Walton went on to add that Eneco U.K. was "committed to working with companies in realising their sustainable energy ambitions."