After-hours buzz: SNAP, HPQ, PVH & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Shares of NetApp fell about 2 percent despite an earnings beat, after guidance missed expectations. The company said it sees adjusted first-quarter earnings per share between 49 cents and 57 cents. That range is well below analyst expectations for about 67 cents a share.

NetApp's outlook overshadowed its upbeat quarterly results. The company reported earnings of 86 cents per share on $1.48 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of 82 cents per share on $1.44 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Snap shares dipped after Digiday reported that Snapchat is offering discounts and credits for ads bought through the second quarter. One media buyer told Digiday that Snapchat has "been very aggressive in offering incentives to get brands moving on their products." Snap declined to comment to Digiday.

The stock fell as much as 4 percent before recovering losses to trade more than 1 percent lower.

HP Inc. shares jumped more than 5 percent after the company reported a beat on the top line. The company posted earnings of 40 cents a share on $12.39 billion in revenue. Analysts had projected earnings of 39 cents a share on $11.93 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of PVH gained 4 percent after posting better-than-expected quarterly results. The company posted earnings of $1.65 a share on $1.99 billion in revenue. The Street had expected earnings of $1.60 per share on $1.96 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

The company also said it now expects adjusted full-year earnings between $7.40 and $7.50 a share, above analyst estimates for $7.38 a share.

Williams-Sonoma shares surged nearly 8 percent after beating on the bottom line and giving strong guidance. The company posted earnings of 51 cents per share, besting a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate for 49 cents a share. Revenue came in at $1.11 billion, in-line with analyst expectations.

The company said it sees sales between $1.195 billion and $1.23 billion for the second quarter. Even the low end of that range topped Street expectations for $1.185 billion in sales.

Guess shares leaped 14 percent after the retailer posted a narrower-than-expected loss per share. The company said it saw a loss of 24 cents per share on $459 million in revenue. Analysts had expected a loss of 32 cents per share on $449 million in sales, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Guess also said sales at its North American stores declined 15 percent, better than the 16.4 percent analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.

Shares of Pure Storage roared 9 percent after the company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. The company said it saw a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $182.6 million. Wall Street had expected the company to post a loss of 22 cents per share on $177.5 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals rocketed 24 percent after the company reported positive phase 3 results for the clinical trial of its glaucoma product. The company said there were no drug-related serious or systemic adverse events for any treatment group in the trial. A little more than half of patients reported mild sporadic eye redness.