The 11 cities where it's hardest to pay off student loan debt

Americans are getting crushed by student loan debt: They owed a collective $1.3 trillion by the end of last year. People under 35 dedicate nearly a fifth of their salaries to loan payments alone, according to Citizens Bank.

Where you live could make a difference in how difficult it is to make those payments.

Personal finance site WalletHub investigated where Americans are the struggling the most and least to pay back loans by comparing the median student loan balance against the median earnings of adults 25 and older with a bachelor's degree in 1,937 cities across the U.S.