The 11 cities where it's hardest to pay off student loan debt

Americans are getting crushed by student loan debt: They owed a collective $1.3 trillion by the end of last year. People under 35 dedicate nearly a fifth of their salaries to loan payments alone, according to Citizens Bank.

Where you live could make a difference in how difficult it is to make those payments.

Personal finance site WalletHub investigated where Americans are the struggling the most and least to pay back loans by comparing the median student loan balance against the median earnings of adults 25 and older with a bachelor's degree in 1,937 cities across the U.S.

Source: Wallethub

Here are the cities where college graduates are finding it the hardest to pay back their loans.

11. Fremont, Ohio

Median student loan debt: $21,650
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $30,948
Debt to earnings ratio: 69.96 percent

10. Coos Bay, Oregon

Median student loan debt: $22, 232
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $31,635
Debt to earnings ratio: 70.28 percent

9. College Park, Georgia

Median student loan debt: $27,846
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $39,489
Debt to earnings ratio: 70.51 percent

Glenn Koenig | Contributor | Getty Images
8. Loma Linda, California

Median student loan debt: $35,885
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $50,822
Debt to earnings ratio: 70.61 percent

7. Portsmouth, Ohio

Median student loan debt: $19,415
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $27,270
Debt to earnings ratio: 71.19 percent

6. Orange City, Florida

Median student loan debt: $19,357
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $27,153
Debt to earnings ratio: 71.29 percent

5. Park Forest, Illinois

Median student loan debt: $27,349
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $37,734
Debt to earnings ratio: 72.48 percent

Danita Delimont | Getty Images
4. Athens, Georgia

Median student loan debt: $22,471
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $30,880
Debt to earnings ratio: 72.77 percent

3. Hamtramck, Michigan

Median student loan debt: $19,680
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $26,902
Debt to earnings ratio: 73.15 percent

2. Bloomington, Indiana

Median student loan debt: $20,804
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $26,788
Debt to earnings ratio: 77.66 percent

1. Ypsilanti, Michigan

Median student loan debt: $24,339
Median earnings with a Bachelor's degree: $28,558
Debt to earnings ratio: 85.23 percent

