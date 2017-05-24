Early movers: TIF, LOW, AAP, FGL, INTU, BG, SHAK, RBS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Tiffany – The luxury goods retailer beat estimates by 4 cents with quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, but revenue missed forecasts and same-store sales posted an unexpected decline. Tiffany's results were impacted by a drop in spending by both tourists and domestic customers.

Lowe's – The home improvement retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.03 per share, 3 cents below estimates, with revenue also missing forecasts. Same-store sales rose 1.9 percent, below the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate for a 2.9 percent gain. The miss came despite what Lowe's calls a solid macroeconomic backdrop.

Advance Auto Parts – The auto parts retailer earned an adjusted $1.60 per share for the first quarter, well short of the $2.17 consensus estimate. Revenue missed Street forecasts, and same-store sales were down 2.7 percent. Advance Auto Parts said its results were affected by calendar timing issues, among other factors.

Fidelity & Guaranty – The life insurance and annuity provider agreed to be bought by "blank check" company CF Corp for about $1.84 billion in cash or $31.10 per share. That represents an 8.4 percent premium over Tuesday's close for Fidelity & Guaranty.

Intuit - The financial software company beat estimates by three cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.90 per share. The maker of TurboTax and other software also saw revenue beat estimates, and it also gave upbeat guidance for the current quarter, in part due to an increase in subscribers for its QuickBooks online service.

Bunge – Bunge said it was not in talks with Swiss mining company Glencore, following that company's statement yesterday that it had made an informal approach to the U.S. grain trader about a possible business combination.

Shake Shack – Piper Jaffray began coverage of the restaurant chain with an "overweight" rating, with a favorable view of both the company's culture and what it calls a "prudent" pace of development.

Royal Bank of Scotland – RBS is struggling to reach a deal to settle an investor lawsuit centered around a capital raise in 2008, according to a Reuters report. A trial has been put on hold on prospects for a settlement.

Apollo Global – The private equity firm is advanced talks to buy jobs website CareerBuilder, according to a Reuters report. CareerBuilder is currently owned by Tegna, Tribune Media , and McClatchy, but those companies want to shed what they consider a non-core asset.

Brown-Forman – The spirits producer remains on our watch list this morning following yesterday's CNBC report that Corona beer maker Constellation Brands had made an approach to buy the Jack Daniels producer. Brown-Forman indicated it was not interested in selling.

General Electric - Chief executive officer Jeff Immelt is the keynote speaker at the company's GE Electrical Products Group Conference in Florida today, amid a recent slump in the stock price and criticism by Wall Street analysts over the quality of its earnings.

The Container Store – The company reported quarterly profit of 17 cents per share, nearly twice the 9 cents analysts had been expecting. The retailer of storage products also unveiled an "optimization" plan that will include an unspecified number of layoffs.

Heico – Heico came in 3 cents above estimates with quarterly profit of 53 cents per share, while revenue at the aviation products and services company was slightly short of forecasts.



Rowe Price – T. Rowe Price was downgraded to "sell" from "buy" at UBS, saying the soon-to-be-implemented "fiduciary rule" could put pressure on the investment firm's 401(K) business as well as increase its distribution costs.