European markets seen lower after China’s rating downgrade; Marks & Spencer; Antofagasta to report

European bourses are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses seen in Asian markets, after Moody's downgraded its credit rating for the world's second-largest economy China.

The FTSE 100 is expected to start off by 5 points at 7,492; the DAX and the French CAC are seen starting marginally lower by 0.2 points at 12,660 and 5,342 respectively.

Moody's decision to lower its rate on China to "A1" from "Aa3", arguing that Beijing will "erode" its financial strength somewhat in the next few years, has sent the Chinese yuan and stocks lower. This could impact European shares that are more exposed to the country.

Antofagasta, Glencore, Britvic and Marks and Spencer will be reporting their latest numbers. The latter, which is reporting preliminary figures, was among those at the bottom of the European benchmark on Tuesday following data on lower business expectations for retail sales.

Investors will also be looking at the U.S., where lawmakers prepare the next budget. President Donald Trump asked them to cut $3.6 billion in spending with reductions to health care and food assistance programs for the poor. Trump is travelling to the Vatican on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank will publish its latest Financial Stability Review report and in the evening, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting.

Lastly, oil prices were trading higher early Wednesday ahead of a key OPEC meeting. Current expectations point to an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts.