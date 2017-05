Investors will be combing through the documents to see if there are any indications as to when the Fed could raise rates over the course of 2017. Many analysts are currently pricing in a rate hike at its next meeting in June.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari are speaking at separate engagements later Wednesday.

Meanwhile, investors will remain on alert for any news out of the U.S. president's first foreign trip. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Aside from the FOMC minutes – which are due at 2.00 p.m. ET – a whole host of data is set to come out on Wednesday, including mortgage applications at 7.00 a.m. ET, FHFA home prices at 9.00 a.m. ET and existing home sales data at 10.00 a.m. ET.

In earnings news, HP, Tiffany, Lowe's, Guess and Bank of Montreal are some of the big names set to release corporate reports.