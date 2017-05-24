Ride-hailing companies will grow eightfold by 2030, dwarfing the taxi industry: Goldman Sachs

Uber may be under pressure in the press — but its business model is still on track to dominate and "ultimately eclipse" the taxi market, according to a new analysis from Goldman Sachs.

Uber, alongside companies like Lyft and China's Didi Chuxing , are part of a new "pay-as-you-go" car era, Goldman said. The investment bank predicts that the number of cars on the road will peak in 2030.

Ride-hailing will grow eightfold by then and could be five times the size of the taxi market, justifying the giant valuations, the report said. At $68 billion and $50 billion, respectively, Uber and Didi are the two most highly valued venture-backed companies, according to data firm CB Insights.

Central to the growth of this industry, according to Goldman Sachs, is the proliferation of self-driving cars.

"We model a scenario in which a fleet manager could generate profit of $14,000 per car over three years, nine times what [a manufacturer] currently makes from selling a car," Goldman's analysts wrote in the report.

As the technology advances, it will automatically route cars to areas with the most demand, the report said. It also eliminates the need for driver subsidies.