Here’s how much you need to save each month to become a millionaire in 20 years

If you start saving and investing early on, becoming a millionaire might not be as hard as you think.

If you're putting away $415 a month starting in your 20s, $651 a month starting in your 30s or $1,300 starting in your 40s, and getting a 6 percent return on your investment, you're on the right track to hit that milestone by 67.

But what if you want to speed up the process and reach seven-figure status in the next 20 years?We used CNN Money's helpful millionaire calculator to estimate how much you'll need to put away each month.

If you're starting from scratch with zero savings, you need to save $2,200 a month to become a millionaire by March 2037.

Now, let's say you already have some savings.